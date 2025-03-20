Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. Has $13.95 Million Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. decreased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,810 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 3,391 shares during the quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $13,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on QCOM. StockNews.com cut QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.32.

QCOM stock opened at $158.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.28. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $149.43 and a twelve month high of $230.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.15.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.07). QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 39.51%. On average, equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 6th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 36.32%.

In other news, CAO Neil Martin sold 744 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $130,073.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,596.63. This trade represents a 61.74 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 19,287 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.83, for a total value of $3,275,511.21. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,526,010.46. This trade represents a 48.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,968 shares of company stock valued at $4,685,077 in the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

