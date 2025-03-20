Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. Increases Position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. increased its position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 304,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,416 shares during the period. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P.’s holdings in Genpact were worth $13,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Genpact by 192.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,129,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $122,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060,595 shares during the period. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Genpact by 390.5% during the fourth quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,129,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695,706 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Genpact by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,853,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $423,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,790 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Genpact by 12.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,691,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $148,142,000 after acquiring an additional 413,646 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Genpact during the fourth quarter worth $14,298,000. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on G shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Genpact from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. TD Cowen upgraded Genpact from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Genpact from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $44.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Genpact from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Genpact presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.44.

Insider Activity at Genpact

In other Genpact news, SVP Piyush Mehta sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.83, for a total transaction of $513,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 151,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,475,125.06. This represents a 7.35 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Balkrishan Kalra sold 13,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total transaction of $664,904.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,167,926.94. The trade was a 4.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Genpact Price Performance

Genpact stock opened at $51.17 on Thursday. Genpact Limited has a one year low of $30.23 and a one year high of $56.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.16.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.04). Genpact had a return on equity of 22.50% and a net margin of 10.77%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Genpact Limited will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Genpact Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 11th. This is a boost from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is 23.94%.

About Genpact



Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

