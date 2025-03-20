ProVise Management Group LLC Has $411,000 Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

ProVise Management Group LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $209,453,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $124,165,000. FIDELIS iM LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 879.7% in the 4th quarter. FIDELIS iM LLC now owns 801,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,429,000 after buying an additional 720,010 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,665,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $504,644,000 after buying an additional 585,657 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 685.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 445,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,655,000 after acquiring an additional 388,506 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $91.34 on Thursday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.27 and a fifty-two week high of $99.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.40. The stock has a market cap of $99.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.73 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

