Condor Capital Management Sells 426 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Condor Capital Management lowered its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,422 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 426 shares during the quarter. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $6,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,713,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 649,601 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $175,944,000 after buying an additional 24,812 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 288.6% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 19,028 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,696,000 after acquiring an additional 14,132 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 362,209 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $98,104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,435 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 19,830 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,894,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $225.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.12. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $211.80 and a 12-month high of $287.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $248.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $258.07.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $18.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.29 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 47.55% and a net margin of 8.19%. On average, equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $307.00 to $296.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $308.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.83.

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

