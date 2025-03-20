KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Shares Sold by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC decreased its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,355 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 595 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 111,394 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $16,476,000 after purchasing an additional 4,022 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 5,108 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 10,586 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,274 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,365,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. Finally, PDS Planning Inc acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 6,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total value of $197,760,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,260,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $634,841,604.16. This represents a 23.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 39.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KKR & Co. Inc. Trading Up 2.3 %

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

Shares of KKR stock opened at $116.68 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $140.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.04, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.72. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.92 and a fifty-two week high of $170.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on KKR shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $157.00 to $156.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. HSBC cut shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $153.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $151.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.43.

Get Our Latest Research Report on KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

(Free Report)

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.