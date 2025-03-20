ProVise Management Group LLC Cuts Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

ProVise Management Group LLC lowered its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 23.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,191 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 373 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 121.6% during the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 164 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Stock Performance

NYSE BA opened at $172.57 on Thursday. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $137.03 and a one year high of $196.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $172.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.42 and a beta of 1.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boeing

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($5.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($4.30). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.47) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boeing news, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 3,159 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.69, for a total value of $570,799.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,471,596.97. This trade represents a 14.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BA shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Boeing from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Boeing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Boeing from $208.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.68.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Boeing

Boeing Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.