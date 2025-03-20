Anthony (Tony) Bellas Sells 150,000 Shares of NOVONIX Limited (ASX:NVX) Stock

NOVONIX Limited (ASX:NVX – Get Free Report) insider Anthony (Tony) Bellas sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.44 ($0.28), for a total value of A$66,150.00 ($42,133.76).

Anthony (Tony) Bellas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 16th, Anthony (Tony) Bellas acquired 44,464 shares of NOVONIX stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.60 ($0.38) per share, with a total value of A$26,678.40 ($16,992.61).

NOVONIX Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $216.01 million, a PE ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 6.15, a quick ratio of 18.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.38.

About NOVONIX

NOVONIX Limited provides battery materials and development technology for battery manufacturers, materials companies, automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and consumer electronics manufacturers in North America, Asia, Australia, and Europe. It operates through Battery Materials and Battery Technology segments.

