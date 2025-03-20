Qt Group Oyj (OTCMKTS:QTGPF) Short Interest Down 17.5% in February

Qt Group Oyj (OTCMKTS:QTGPF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 151,500 shares, a decrease of 17.5% from the February 13th total of 183,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,515.0 days.
Qt Group Oyj Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:QTGPF opened at $86.18 on Thursday. Qt Group Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $69.98 and a fifty-two week high of $100.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.68.
About Qt Group Oyj
