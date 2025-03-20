Fiduciary Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Fiduciary Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,032 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 113,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,945,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 39.0% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 90,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,096,000 after buying an additional 25,292 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. now owns 188,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,826,000 after buying an additional 3,883 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 215,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,985,000 after buying an additional 3,214 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $78.04 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.73. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $75.72 and a 12-month high of $79.02.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.2474 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

