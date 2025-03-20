Qudian (NYSE:QD) Announces Earnings Results

Qudian (NYSE:QD – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Qudian had a return on equity of 0.36% and a net margin of 18.32%.

Qudian Price Performance

QD opened at $2.92 on Thursday. Qudian has a 12 month low of $1.52 and a 12 month high of $3.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.56. The stock has a market cap of $585.96 million, a P/E ratio of 73.13 and a beta of 0.70.

Institutional Trading of Qudian

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Qudian stock. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Qudian

Qudian Inc operates as a consumer-oriented technology company in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the operation of online platforms to provide small consumer credit products. It also provides technology development and services; research and development services; and delivery services.

