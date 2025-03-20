The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Bought by First National Bank of Hutchinson

First National Bank of Hutchinson lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,063 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 369 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for approximately 0.7% of First National Bank of Hutchinson’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. First National Bank of Hutchinson’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 9,100 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,535,000 after purchasing an additional 3,590 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 23,758 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $9,242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,873 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 11,200 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,357,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB raised its stake in Home Depot by 17.1% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 909,530 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $368,542,000 after acquiring an additional 132,967 shares during the period. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 13,569 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HD shares. Hsbc Global Res raised Home Depot from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Home Depot from $431.00 to $424.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $455.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, KGI Securities raised shares of Home Depot to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $436.50.

Home Depot Price Performance

NYSE HD opened at $353.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $323.77 and a 1 year high of $439.37. The company has a market cap of $351.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $395.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $399.08.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.09. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 452.60%. The business had revenue of $39.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a $2.30 dividend. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.66%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

