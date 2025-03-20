XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Price Target Raised to $20.00

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by Barclays from $7.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 9.48% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of XPeng in a report on Friday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 21st. China Renaissance raised XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.70 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of XPeng in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on XPeng from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, XPeng currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.84.

XPeng Stock Down 7.2 %

Shares of XPEV stock traded down $1.71 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,432,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,322,501. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.86. XPeng has a one year low of $6.55 and a one year high of $27.16. The company has a market cap of $20.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.36 and a beta of 2.68.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.36) by $1.17. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.11 billion. XPeng had a negative net margin of 15.35% and a negative return on equity of 16.92%. Analysts anticipate that XPeng will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On XPeng

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of XPeng by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 253,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after buying an additional 31,538 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in XPeng in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,233,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in XPeng by 1,053.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 323,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,941,000 after acquiring an additional 295,536 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in XPeng in the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, TMT General Partner Ltd bought a new stake in XPeng in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,501,000. 21.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About XPeng

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles (EVs) in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, super charging, maintenance, technical support, auto financing, insurance, technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.

