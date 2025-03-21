Ballast Advisors LLC Sells 112 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Ballast Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Next Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 4,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. L.K. Benson & Company P.C. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,329,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $45,587,000. Brooklyn FI LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 7,540.1% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 160,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,595,000 after buying an additional 158,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 202.2% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VV opened at $260.22 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $272.44 and a 200-day moving average of $269.63. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $226.62 and a 52 week high of $282.88. The company has a market capitalization of $66.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

