Ballast Advisors LLC Has $1.93 Million Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Ballast Advisors LLC decreased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 584 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up 0.6% of Ballast Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $4,672,147,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,441,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,865,251,000 after purchasing an additional 352,358 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,878,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,740,740,000 after purchasing an additional 199,487 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,729,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,486,498,000 after purchasing an additional 243,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 50.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,313,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $952,788,000 after buying an additional 1,446,443 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $205.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $218.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 1.19. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $191.34 and a 52-week high of $244.98.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

