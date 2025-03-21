Mindset Wealth Management LLC Acquires 82 Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Mindset Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,914 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Mindset Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INGR. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Ingredion by 38,341.7% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 509,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,067,000 after purchasing an additional 508,027 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ingredion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,642,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Ingredion by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,890,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,056,000 after purchasing an additional 268,389 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ingredion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,752,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingredion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,454,000. Institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Ingredion from $147.00 to $133.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Stephens reduced their price target on Ingredion from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Ingredion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Ingredion from $178.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.20.

Ingredion Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of INGR stock opened at $131.74 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $131.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.51. The company has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.75. Ingredion Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $109.51 and a fifty-two week high of $155.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.09. Ingredion had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 8.71%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. Ingredion’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Ingredion Incorporated will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingredion Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. Ingredion’s payout ratio is 32.96%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO James P. Zallie sold 10,815 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.88, for a total value of $1,361,392.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,295,906.76. This represents a 24.06 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ingredion Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

