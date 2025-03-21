Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.40 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 41.87% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share.

Jabil Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE:JBL opened at $143.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.06. Jabil has a 52-week low of $95.85 and a 52-week high of $174.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.66. The firm has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.19.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. Jabil’s payout ratio is 3.07%.

Insider Activity

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, Director John C. Plant sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.55, for a total value of $8,627,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,900 shares in the company, valued at $1,018,045. This represents a 89.45 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Frederic E. Mccoy sold 4,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.81, for a total value of $599,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 138,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,744,490.32. This trade represents a 2.81 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 77,400 shares of company stock worth $12,804,458 over the last quarter. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JBL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Jabil from $157.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. UBS Group increased their price target on Jabil from $128.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective (up from $150.00) on shares of Jabil in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Jabil from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.83.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

