Essentra plc (LON:ESNT) Insider Steve Good Purchases 35,000 Shares

Essentra plc (LON:ESNT – Get Free Report) insider Steve Good bought 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 109 ($1.41) per share, for a total transaction of £38,150 ($49,468.36).

Essentra Stock Performance

ESNT stock opened at GBX 106.60 ($1.38) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 119.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 138.04. Essentra plc has a 52 week low of GBX 106.60 ($1.38) and a 52 week high of GBX 191.80 ($2.49). The stock has a market cap of £306.41 million, a P/E ratio of 87.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.89, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Get Essentra alerts:

Essentra (LON:ESNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported GBX 8.50 ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Essentra had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 1.28%. Research analysts anticipate that Essentra plc will post 524.137931 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Essentra

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Essentra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essentra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.