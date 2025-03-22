Vulcan Minerals (CVE:VUL) Sets New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Vulcan Minerals Inc. (CVE:VUL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.11, with a volume of 238823 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Vulcan Minerals Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.93 million, a PE ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 2.37.

About Vulcan Minerals

Vulcan Minerals Inc, a precious and base metals exploration company, engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral properties in Newfoundland and Labrador. It primarily explores for copper, gold, nickel, cobalt, salt, and gypsum deposits. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Saint John’s, Canada.

