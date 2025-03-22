Breakwave Dry Bulk Shipping ETF (NYSEARCA:BDRY) Trading 4.3% Higher – Should You Buy?

Breakwave Dry Bulk Shipping ETF (NYSEARCA:BDRY – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 4.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.85 and last traded at $6.78. 110,956 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 142,810 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.50.
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.36. The stock has a market cap of $68.75 million, a PE ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 0.80.
The Breakwave Dry Bulk Shipping ETF (BDRY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Breakwave Dry Freight Futures index. The fund tracks an index of long-only exposure to the nearest calendar quarter of dry bulk freight futures contracts on specified indexes. BDRY was launched on Mar 22, 2018 and is managed by Breakwave.
