Keep Network Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $11,915.93 (KEEP)

Keep Network (KEEP) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. During the last week, Keep Network has traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar. Keep Network has a total market capitalization of $76.12 million and approximately $11,915.93 worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Keep Network token can currently be bought for about $0.0798 or 0.00000095 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83,943.71 or 0.99890975 BTC.
- SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83,360.70 or 0.99197213 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
Keep Network Token Profile
Keep Network launched on August 2nd, 2017. Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 tokens and its circulating supply is 954,076,054 tokens. Keep Network’s official Twitter account is @keep_project and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Keep Network is keep.network. The Reddit community for Keep Network is https://reddit.com/r/keepnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Keep Network Token Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Keep Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Keep Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Keep Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Keep Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.