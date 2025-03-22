PLANET Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $767,994.50 (PLANET)

PLANET (PLANET) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. During the last week, PLANET has traded 16.2% lower against the dollar. One PLANET token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. PLANET has a market cap of $767,994.50 and $106,340.60 worth of PLANET was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $83,943.71 or 0.99890975 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $83,360.70 or 0.99197213 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

PLANET Token Profile

PLANET’s launch date was May 29th, 2023. PLANET’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,010 tokens and its circulating supply is 850,000,000,000 tokens. PLANET’s official Twitter account is @planetrefi. The official website for PLANET is planetrefi.com.

PLANET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PLANET (PLANET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. PLANET has a current supply of 1,000,000,000,010 with 851,450,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of PLANET is 0.00000091 USD and is down -7.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 48 active market(s) with $119,835.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://planetrefi.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PLANET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PLANET should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PLANET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

