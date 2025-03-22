Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF (BATS:ICLO) Announces $0.11 Dividend

Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF (BATS:ICLO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, March 21st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.1096 per share on Friday, March 28th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th.

Shares of ICLO traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,992. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.65 and a 200 day moving average of $25.66. Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF has a 1 year low of $25.50 and a 1 year high of $25.84.

The Invesco Aaa Clo Floating Rate Note ETF (ICLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in USD-denominated floating rate CLOs that are rated AAA or equivalent. ICLO was launched on Dec 9, 2022 and is managed by Invesco.

