Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFS) to Issue Dividend of $0.04

Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, March 21st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0424 per share on Friday, March 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th.
Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Trading Down 5.8 %
Shares of OMFS stock traded down $2.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.51. The stock had a trading volume of 17,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,490. Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF has a 12-month low of $34.46 and a 12-month high of $44.31. The company has a market cap of $229.19 million, a P/E ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.19.
Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Company Profile
