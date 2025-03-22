Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFS) to Issue Dividend of $0.04

Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFSGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, March 21st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0424 per share on Friday, March 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th.

Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Trading Down 5.8 %

Shares of OMFS stock traded down $2.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.51. The stock had a trading volume of 17,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,490. Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF has a 12-month low of $34.46 and a 12-month high of $44.31. The company has a market cap of $229.19 million, a P/E ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.19.

Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks selected by five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFS was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Dividend History for Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFS)

