None (NYSEARCA:PIPE) Declares Dividend of $0.09

None (NYSEARCA:PIPE – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, March 21st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Friday, March 28th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th.

PIPE traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.20. The stock had a trading volume of 10,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,492. None has a one year low of $23.51 and a one year high of $25.42.

The Invesco SteelPath MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (PIPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of North American energy infrastructure stocks and midstream MLPs. Holdings are selected and weighted based on macrotrends and fundamental criteria, to pursue stable income with preferred tax treatment.

