Marietta Investment Partners LLC Has $2.50 Million Stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Marietta Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,045 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 395 shares during the quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $2,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in The Cigna Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in The Cigna Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,670 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Mindset Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in The Cigna Group by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Mindset Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co increased its holdings in The Cigna Group by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 1,080 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CI opened at $316.78 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $300.83 and a 200 day moving average of $315.40. The company has a market capitalization of $86.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.53. The Cigna Group has a 1-year low of $262.03 and a 1-year high of $370.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The health services provider reported $6.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.84 by ($1.20). The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 1.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 29.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were paid a $1.51 dividend. This is a boost from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is 49.35%.

In other news, insider Noelle K. Eder sold 9,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $3,182,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,289,920. The trade was a 42.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicole S. Jones sold 4,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.12, for a total value of $1,511,020.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,421 shares in the company, valued at $9,065,198.52. This trade represents a 14.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,751 shares of company stock valued at $13,603,991 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $355.00 price objective on The Cigna Group in a report on Friday, January 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on The Cigna Group from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on The Cigna Group from $403.00 to $379.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Stephens cut their target price on The Cigna Group from $410.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on The Cigna Group from $370.00 to $341.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $373.25.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

