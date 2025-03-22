TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Market Capitalization Tops $72.25 Million

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 22nd. Over the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded up 3.2% against the dollar. TerraClassicUSD has a total market cap of $72.25 million and approximately $3.66 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be purchased for about $0.0130 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.39 or 0.00023041 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000218 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00003262 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00006817 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000096 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00005685 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000224 BTC.
- Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000602 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000646 BTC.
- Akash Network (AKT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00001501 BTC.
TerraClassicUSD Coin Profile
TerraClassicUSD uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 7,869,345,308 coins and its circulating supply is 5,554,402,144 coins. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is commonwealth.im/terra-luna-classic-lunc.
TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraClassicUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TerraClassicUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for TerraClassicUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TerraClassicUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.