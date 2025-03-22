ZEGA Investments LLC Takes Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

ZEGA Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,023 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,237,569 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $672,300,000 after purchasing an additional 216,075 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 5,289 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Meridiem Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Meridiem Investment Management Ltd. now owns 783,906 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $235,625,000 after acquiring an additional 306,887 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 132.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 139,288 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,850,000 after acquiring an additional 79,268 shares during the period. Finally, Avanza Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth $6,046,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cadence Design Systems

In other news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.73, for a total transaction of $164,274.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 58,123 shares in the company, valued at $14,689,425.79. This represents a 1.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 93,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $28,876,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,320,940. The trade was a 62.51 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 101,021 shares of company stock valued at $31,229,155. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

CDNS stock opened at $262.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.93. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $230.09 and a 52-week high of $328.99. The company has a market capitalization of $71.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.98, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $278.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $283.79.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The software maker reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 29.24% and a net margin of 22.74%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CDNS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $318.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.83.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

