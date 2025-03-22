Marietta Investment Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Marietta Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 29.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,956 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,494 shares during the quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $4,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. now owns 19,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 15,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Howmet Aerospace Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:HWM opened at $130.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $128.09 and its 200 day moving average is $114.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.54. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.80 and a 1 year high of $140.55.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 15.55%. On average, research analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This is an increase from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is presently 14.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price (up from $130.00) on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.28.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

(Free Report)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.