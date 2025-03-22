Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC Sells 5,014 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC reduced its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 22.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,602 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 5,014 shares during the quarter. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ET. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. United Community Bank bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in Energy Transfer by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays upped their target price on Energy Transfer from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Energy Transfer from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.55.

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

Shares of ET stock opened at $18.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Energy Transfer LP has a one year low of $14.90 and a one year high of $21.45.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.06). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 11.56%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.97%. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is currently 101.56%.

Energy Transfer Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

