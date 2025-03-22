Ontology (ONT) Price Hits $0.15 on Exchanges

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 22nd. Ontology has a market capitalization of $137.68 million and $4.60 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ontology has traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ontology coin can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000179 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,992.00 or 0.02366788 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00000841 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.39 or 0.00023041 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00008039 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00003262 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00006817 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00005685 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Ontology Profile

ONT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 27th, 2017. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 913,697,857 coins. Ontology’s official website is ont.io. The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @ontologynetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ontology is https://reddit.com/r/ontologynetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ontology

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules.Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

