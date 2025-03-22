Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Saturday . The stock traded as high as $15.03 and last traded at $14.97, with a volume of 54969739 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.33.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.60.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 9.27%. On average, analysts predict that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,522,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,342,330 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 325.9% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,822,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,800,000 after buying an additional 2,924,979 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,252,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,021,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 15.7% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,853,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,409 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company, that engages in a range of financial businesses in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Digital Service, Retail & Commercial Banking, Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking, Global Commercial Banking, Asset Management & Investor Services, Global Corporate & Investment Banking, and Global Markets.

