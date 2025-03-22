TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.86.

TASK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of TaskUs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of TaskUs from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of TaskUs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 9th.

NASDAQ TASK opened at $13.38 on Monday. TaskUs has a 1-year low of $10.56 and a 1-year high of $19.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 2.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.49.

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.12). TaskUs had a return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 5.58%. The company had revenue of $274.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.65 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TaskUs will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TaskUs news, insider Jarrod Johnson sold 21,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total transaction of $291,543.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 29.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in TaskUs by 71.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in TaskUs during the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in TaskUs during the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of TaskUs during the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of TaskUs by 101.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,516 shares during the last quarter. 44.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies in Philippines, the United States, India, and internationally. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through non-voice digital channels; and other solutions, including experience and customer care services for new product or market launches, and customer acquisition solutions.

