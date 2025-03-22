CanAsia Energy (CVE:CEC) Shares Down 16.7% – Here’s Why

Shares of CanAsia Energy Corp. (CVE:CEC – Get Free Report) fell 16.7% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. 136,500 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 251% from the average session volume of 38,888 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

CanAsia Energy Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.09 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.01.

CanAsia Energy Company Profile

CanAsia Energy Corp. operates as a junior oil and gas oil company. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

