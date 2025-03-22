Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) Upgraded at Scotiabank

Ovintiv (TSE:OVV – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Scotiabank to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Shares of Ovintiv stock opened at C$59.60 on Wednesday. Ovintiv has a 12-month low of C$49.74 and a 12-month high of C$76.63. The company has a market cap of C$10.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.46, a PEG ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$61.41 and its 200-day moving average price is C$58.90.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

