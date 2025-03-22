Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) Upgraded at Scotiabank

Ovintiv (TSE:OVV – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Scotiabank to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.
Ovintiv Trading Down 1.2 %
Shares of Ovintiv stock opened at C$59.60 on Wednesday. Ovintiv has a 12-month low of C$49.74 and a 12-month high of C$76.63. The company has a market cap of C$10.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.46, a PEG ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$61.41 and its 200-day moving average price is C$58.90.
Ovintiv Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Ovintiv
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Alphabet Stock Becomes a Low-Risk, High-Reward Play
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- Affirm Stock: Should You Buy the Dip After Walmart Setback?
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/17 – 03/21
Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.