Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Issues FY25 Earnings Guidance

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.95 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $8.74. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$27.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $27.31 billion. Jabil also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 8.950-8.950 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Jabil from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays boosted their price target on Jabil from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group boosted their price target on Jabil from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Jabil from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Jabil in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jabil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.50.

Jabil Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of JBL stock opened at $145.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.19. Jabil has a twelve month low of $95.85 and a twelve month high of $174.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.91.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The technology company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.40 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 41.87% and a net margin of 4.71%. Jabil’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Jabil will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Jabil news, EVP Frederic E. Mccoy sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.81, for a total value of $599,240.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 138,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,744,490.32. The trade was a 2.81 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher S. Holland sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.27, for a total value of $551,718.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,900 shares in the company, valued at $2,093,283. This trade represents a 20.86 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,400 shares of company stock worth $12,804,458 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Further Reading

