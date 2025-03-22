SLERF (SLERF) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $31.46 Million

SLERF (SLERF) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 22nd. During the last seven days, SLERF has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar. SLERF has a total market capitalization of $31.46 million and approximately $4.04 million worth of SLERF was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SLERF token can now be purchased for about $0.0629 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $84,191.38 or 0.99981125 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83,403.63 or 0.99045634 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

SLERF Token Profile

SLERF’s total supply is 499,997,750 tokens. SLERF’s official website is www.slerf.wtf/raids. SLERF’s official Twitter account is @slerfsol.

Buying and Selling SLERF

According to CryptoCompare, “SLERF (SLERF) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. SLERF has a current supply of 499,997,750. The last known price of SLERF is 0.0615058 USD and is down -1.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 160 active market(s) with $4,388,653.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.slerf.wtf/raids.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SLERF directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SLERF should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SLERF using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

