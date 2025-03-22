TD Private Client Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

TD Private Client Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 844 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $3,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. SRH Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 90.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

Interactive Brokers Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $173.36 on Friday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.69 and a fifty-two week high of $236.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $203.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.39. The stock has a market cap of $73.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 9.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is currently 14.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IBKR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 price target (up from $200.00) on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $171.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.13.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Interactive Brokers Group

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Director Jill Bright purchased 135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $219.51 per share, for a total transaction of $29,633.85. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,476 shares in the company, valued at $543,506.76. This represents a 5.77 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.