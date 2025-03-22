Umpqua Bank Has $2.89 Million Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Umpqua Bank grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 27.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,107 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,550 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 1.0% of Umpqua Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Umpqua Bank’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified Enterprises LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC now owns 122,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,832,000 after buying an additional 7,526 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 664,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,413,000 after purchasing an additional 8,242 shares in the last quarter. Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,479,000. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC now owns 59,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,762,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,286,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,676,000 after purchasing an additional 339,637 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA AGG opened at $98.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $97.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.54. The company has a market capitalization of $125.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.34 and a beta of 0.22. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $94.85 and a 1-year high of $102.04.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.