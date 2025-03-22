Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC Boosts Stock Position in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC grew its holdings in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the quarter. Markel Group comprises 0.5% of Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Markel Group by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 32 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Markel Group by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of Markel Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 213 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Markel Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 469 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Markel Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MKL opened at $1,833.40 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,852.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,717.05. Markel Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,417.65 and a 1-year high of $2,063.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $23.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.82.

Insider Activity at Markel Group

Markel Group ( NYSE:MKL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $20.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $20.66 by ($0.15). Markel Group had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 16.34%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Markel Group Inc. will post 96.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 88 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,860.03, for a total value of $163,682.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 63,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,992,863.08. This trade represents a 0.14 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2,008.01 per share, for a total transaction of $200,801.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 48,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,282,049.45. This represents a 0.20 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,034 shares of company stock worth $3,778,952 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MKL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Markel Group from $1,750.00 to $2,025.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered shares of Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $1,986.00 to $1,836.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,702.20.

Markel Group Company Profile

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

