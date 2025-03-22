Sandy Spring Bank Acquires 54 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 913 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brooklyn FI LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6,384.8% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 4,400,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,582,000 after buying an additional 4,332,864 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,998,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,365,000 after buying an additional 180,662 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,400,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,749,000 after buying an additional 18,066 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 655.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,548,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,881,000 after buying an additional 1,343,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 24,002.3% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,373,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,837,000 after buying an additional 1,368,129 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR opened at $188.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $100.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $177.15 and a 1-year high of $219.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $198.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.37.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

