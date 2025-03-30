Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Stock Holdings Reduced by Tucker Asset Management LLC

Tucker Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 17,440,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,606,527,000 after buying an additional 2,965,961 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,601,053,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,035,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,695,000 after purchasing an additional 146,261 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,306,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,290,000 after purchasing an additional 203,167 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 2,180,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,067,000 after buying an additional 236,111 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSEARCA VO opened at $257.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $255.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $234.18 and a 1 year high of $285.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $269.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $269.24.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be given a $1.1671 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF’s previous dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.