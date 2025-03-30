Schroder Investment Management Group Acquires 60,655 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,219,198 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,655 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $603,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Money Management LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 7,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 32,708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,133,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Allianz SE acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $1,540,000. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $7,630,000. Finally, Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 6,635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 97,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.72, for a total transaction of $19,663,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 409,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,930,522.08. This represents a 19.17 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Janet F. Clark sold 6,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.62, for a total transaction of $1,234,955.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,816 shares in the company, valued at $2,202,353.92. This trade represents a 35.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 297,655 shares of company stock worth $59,841,304 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of TXN stock opened at $176.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.98. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $159.11 and a twelve month high of $220.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.68.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 28.08% and a net margin of 30.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 104.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TXN shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $199.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.20.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

