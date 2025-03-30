Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Stock Holdings Raised by Tucker Asset Management LLC

Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 256.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,176 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $87,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHD. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,855,000 after acquiring an additional 3,503 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,817,000 after buying an additional 36,115 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 79.0% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 2,465 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 123,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,419,000 after acquiring an additional 3,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 341,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,833,000 after acquiring an additional 7,944 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $27.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 0.86. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $25.18 and a twelve month high of $29.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.13.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Cuts Dividend

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.2488 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 26th.

(Free Report)

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.