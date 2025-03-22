Premier Oil (OTCMKTS:PMOIY) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Premier Oil plc (OTCMKTS:PMOIY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.05 and traded as low as $2.60. Premier Oil shares last traded at $2.60, with a volume of 6,616 shares trading hands.
Premier Oil Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 2.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.26.
About Premier Oil
Premier Oil plc, an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties in the Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Vietnam, the United Kingdom, and internationally. As of December 31, 2019, its proved and probable reserves (2P) were 175 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe); and 2P and estimated contingent resources were 847 mmboe.
