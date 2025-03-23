Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Buys New Shares in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,144 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GSK by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 11,506 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GSK by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 711 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of GSK by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,608 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GSK by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC now owns 14,009 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in GSK by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 10,403 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GSK stock opened at $39.22 on Friday. GSK plc has a 12-month low of $31.72 and a 12-month high of $45.93. The company has a market cap of $81.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.92.

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.15. GSK had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 48.59%. On average, equities analysts expect that GSK plc will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a $0.3932 dividend. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. This is a boost from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is 98.74%.

Several research firms have commented on GSK. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of GSK in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.25.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

