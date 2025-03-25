Virtu Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bear 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:DRIP)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bear 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:DRIP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 72,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $792,000.
Separately, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bear 2x Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000.
Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bear 2x Shares Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA DRIP opened at $10.55 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.65. Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bear 2x Shares has a 52-week low of $7.87 and a 52-week high of $13.38.
Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bear 2x Shares Company Profile
The Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bear 2X Shares (DRIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund provides 2x inverse daily exposure to an equal-weighted index of the largest oil and gas exploration and production companies in the US. DRIP was launched on May 28, 2015 and is managed by Direxion.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bear 2x Shares
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Super Micro Stock: $7.2M Call Options Signal Big Upside Potential
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Top 3 Buy-and-Hold Stocks for 2025: Long-Term Winners to Watch
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- D-Wave Stock: Is Quantum Blockchain the Next Big Catalyst?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bear 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:DRIP – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bear 2x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bear 2x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.