Virtu Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bear 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:DRIP)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bear 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:DRIP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 72,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $792,000.

Separately, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bear 2x Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000.

Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bear 2x Shares Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DRIP opened at $10.55 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.65. Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bear 2x Shares has a 52-week low of $7.87 and a 52-week high of $13.38.

Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bear 2x Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bear 2X Shares (DRIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund provides 2x inverse daily exposure to an equal-weighted index of the largest oil and gas exploration and production companies in the US. DRIP was launched on May 28, 2015 and is managed by Direxion.

