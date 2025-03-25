Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI) CEO Purchases $14,411.50 in Stock

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI – Get Free Report) CEO Mark Duff acquired 2,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.03 per share, for a total transaction of $14,411.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 133,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $939,622.77. This represents a 1.56 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Perma-Fix Environmental Services Stock Up 7.3 %
PESI opened at $7.47 on Tuesday. Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. has a one year low of $6.91 and a one year high of $16.25. The company has a market cap of $137.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.42.
Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The industrial products company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.10). Perma-Fix Environmental Services had a negative net margin of 24.44% and a negative return on equity of 21.69%. The business had revenue of $14.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.80 million.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th.
Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an environmental and technology know-how company in the United States. The company through Treatment and Services segments. The Treatment segment offers nuclear, low-level radioactive, mixed waste, hazardous and non-hazardous waste treatment, and processing and disposal services through treatment and storage facilities.
