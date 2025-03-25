Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI) CEO Purchases $14,411.50 in Stock

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI – Get Free Report) CEO Mark Duff acquired 2,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.03 per share, for a total transaction of $14,411.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 133,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $939,622.77. This represents a 1.56 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services Stock Up 7.3 %

PESI opened at $7.47 on Tuesday. Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. has a one year low of $6.91 and a one year high of $16.25. The company has a market cap of $137.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The industrial products company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.10). Perma-Fix Environmental Services had a negative net margin of 24.44% and a negative return on equity of 21.69%. The business had revenue of $14.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.80 million.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 5,235 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 54.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 129.1% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 14.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 168,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 21,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC increased its position in Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 20,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 5,616 shares in the last quarter. 25.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an environmental and technology know-how company in the United States. The company through Treatment and Services segments. The Treatment segment offers nuclear, low-level radioactive, mixed waste, hazardous and non-hazardous waste treatment, and processing and disposal services through treatment and storage facilities.

