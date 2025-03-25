Virtu Financial LLC Purchases 6,941 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 100.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,869 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,941 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 120.1% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Hasbro during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Hasbro in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Hasbro in the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. 91.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HAS opened at $61.60 on Tuesday. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.05 and a 1-year high of $73.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. Hasbro had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 47.93%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.82%.

HAS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Hasbro from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Hasbro from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Hasbro from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $84.00 target price (down from $88.00) on shares of Hasbro in a report on Friday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.22.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

