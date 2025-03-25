Virtu Financial LLC Buys Shares of 1,893 Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,893 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $803,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Consolidated Planning Corp increased its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 4,783 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,998,000. Zacks Investment Management raised its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 8,650 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,376,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,038,000. Finally, Commerce Bank acquired a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $511,000. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FIX. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $577.00 to $471.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Sidoti raised Comfort Systems USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $552.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $530.75.

Comfort Systems USA Price Performance

FIX stock opened at $380.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $405.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $418.50. The company has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 1.24. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $272.93 and a 52-week high of $553.09.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The construction company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.46. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 35.28% and a net margin of 7.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Research analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 16.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is 10.95%.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

