Plancorp LLC Has $431,000 Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Plancorp LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,531 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 51 shares during the quarter. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Bank acquired a new position in FedEx in the third quarter valued at approximately $615,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx in the 3rd quarter valued at $123,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its position in FedEx by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 1,308 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in FedEx by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,451,576 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $397,267,000 after purchasing an additional 13,093 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in FedEx by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,823 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,236,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FDX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on FedEx from $295.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. UBS Group cut their target price on FedEx from $350.00 to $331.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Stephens cut their target price on FedEx from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Raymond James lowered their price target on FedEx from $320.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $301.67.

FedEx Price Performance

Shares of FDX stock opened at $230.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.23. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $217.22 and a fifty-two week high of $313.84. The firm has a market cap of $55.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $259.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $272.49.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.56 by ($0.05). FedEx had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The firm had revenue of $22.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 35.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In other news, CEO Richard W. Smith sold 2,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.93, for a total value of $713,371.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,886 shares in the company, valued at $30,984,589.98. The trade was a 2.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 3,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.45, for a total value of $1,100,271.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,461,510.80. This represents a 30.89 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About FedEx

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.